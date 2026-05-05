Priest declines bishop appointment in Tagbilaran, cites personal limitations

"I sincerely ask for your understanding regarding this change of heart," Saco said. "It comes from a deep awareness of my own human limitations and inadequacies."

He reassured the faithful of his continued commitment to his vocation. "Please be assured of my continued commitment as a priest, to journey with you in faith in the Risen Lord, who never abandons us in moments of trial and need," he added.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Saco on March 25 to succeed Archbishop Alberto "Abet" Uy, who was transferred to the Archdiocese of Cebu in September 2025. Saco was scheduled to be ordained May 26.

Uy confirmed the Vatican accepted Saco’s decision. "Nevertheless, we respect Fr. Saco's decision, trusting that it was made after deep and prayerful discernment," he said.

Saco’s withdrawal extends the Diocese of Tagbilaran’s eight-month-long sede vacante. He previously served as a missionary in Libya and as a visiting priest in New York. The Vatican will now restart the process of selecting a new bishop.