DepEd launches YAKAP Caravan to provide free healthcare services in schools

“Hindi sapat na may libro at silid-aralan lamang. Dapat malusog din ang ating mga mag-aaral upang mas mahusay silang matuto at magkaroon ng mas maliwanag na kinabukasan,” Angara said.

The program is being implemented jointly by DepEd and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, commonly known as PhilHealth.

According to DepEd, the YAKAP Caravan offers free medical consultations, primary care services, and medicines within school campuses as part of efforts to ease healthcare-related financial burdens on families and school personnel.

Angara said the initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make healthcare services more accessible to the public.

Parents and teachers who attended the caravan welcomed the program, citing the rising cost of medicines and healthcare services.

Marissa Sanchez, a parent beneficiary, said the free medicines she received for diabetes and cholesterol maintenance helped lessen her family’s expenses.

Teacher Helen Gador also said the program encourages educators to pay closer attention to their own health while continuing their responsibilities in school.

Student beneficiary Erylle Ortega said the caravan benefits not only learners but also parents and teachers in their community.

DepEd said it plans to continue expanding the YAKAP Caravan nationwide as part of its broader efforts to promote the health and well-being of learners and school communities.

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