DepEd rolls out enhanced mental health helpline nationwide

The Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline may be reached through #33733 (#DEPED), 09451759777, email at weprotectlearners@deped.gov.ph, and Viber.

With support from PLDT Inc., the helpline can now instantly connect distressed callers to NCMH specialists for crisis response and intervention.

DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection officers also provide immediate guidance, assessments, and coordination with appropriate offices for urgent concerns.

Angara also toured the school’s Learner Support Center, which integrates Guidance and Care Centers, Teen Centers, and Learner Rights and Protection Desks into a unified safe space for students.

The Valenzuela City activity formed part of a simultaneous nationwide rollout, with parallel events also held at Cabatuan National Comprehensive High School and Bulua National High School.

During the visit, Angara also checked the YAKAP at Kalinga Caravan, a joint initiative with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation that provided free medical, dental, vision screening, and psychosocial support services to around 200 learners, teachers, and parents.

The DepEd chief also welcomed 25 new members of the school’s Peer Hub, composed of youth leaders trained by MentorHealth Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University to provide peer-to-peer mental health support and referral assistance.

Grade 12 learner Zeus Embalsado said the Peer Hub offers a more approachable support system for students hesitant to discuss concerns with adults.

Angara also observed an orientation program supported by Ateneo de Manila University for 40 parents on identifying and responding to bullying while accessing school support channels.

The education secretary later visited the school’s kitchen to inspect the School-Based Feeding Program, where hot meals are prepared by the School Parent-Teacher Association for participants of the ARAL summer remediation program.

DepEd said the interventions support the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act and the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-being Promotion Act, a measure Angara helped author during his time in the Senate.