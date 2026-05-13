Mexico farmers in Pampanga ease agrarian-debt

According to DAR-Pampanga, the total condoned debt for COCROM recipients from Barangay San Jose Malino amounted to P1.4 M (P1,455,438.94), while Barangay Culubasa farmers benefited from P223K (P223,273.46) in condoned debt.

Led by the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer Engr. Emmanuel Aguinaldo, the distribution aimed to help ARBs in Mexico, Pampanga through condoning agrarian-related debts, allowing farmer-beneficiaries to satisfy the land ownership awarded by the government’s agrarian reform program.

The issued COCROMs, however, were annotated on the Emancipation Patents (EPs) or Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) of qualified beneficiaries.

The provincial agrarian office noted that the Registry of Deeds registered the updated land titles in accordance with existing agrarian reform laws and policies.

Following the distribution of certificates, DAR Pampanga also conducted a Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project briefing among Mexico farmers.

The session informed ARB participants on the objectives, processes, and benefits of the SPLIT program, emphasizing the importance of securing individual land titles.