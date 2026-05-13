CIDG recalls subpoena vs Bato ‘in respect to Senate protection order’

CIDG operatives had earlier prepared to serve the subpoena at dela Rosa’s Senate office, but the senator was not physically present.

Instead, a recall letter was received by his staff.

“This is related to what the Chief PNP and the CIDG Director discussed as a sign of respect for the institution of the Senate concerning the Senate Protection Order issued for Senator Bato Dela Rosa,” Tuaño said in Filipino.

The subpoena had ordered dela Rosa to appear on 14 May at 10 a.m. in connection with the CIDG’s investigation into alleged killings tied to anti-drug operations and vigilante-style executions during his time in Davao.

Despite the recall, Tuaño stressed that the investigation remains active.

“The investigation is continuing. They are just completing the documentation, and later the issue of the Senate Protection Order will be settled,” he said, adding that CIDG plans to issue another subpoena once procedural concerns are resolved.

Tuaño also clarified that neither dela Rosa nor his legal counsel is now expected to appear before investigators on the scheduled date following the recall order.