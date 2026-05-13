CIDG recalls subpoena, cites courtesy to legislature

CIDG operatives had earlier prepared to serve the subpoena at Dela Rosa’s Senate office, but the senator was not there. His staff received the recall letter instead.

Probe remains active

“This is related to what the chief PNP and the CIDG Director discussed as a sign of respect for the institution of the Senate concerning the Senate Protection Order issued for Senator Bato dela Rosa,” Tuaño said.

The subpoena was for Dela Rosa to appear on 14 May at 10 a.m. in connection with the CIDG’s investigation into alleged killings tied to anti-drug operations and vigilante-style executions during his time in Davao.

Despite the recall, Tuaño said the investigation remained active.

“The investigation is continuing. They are just completing the documentation, and later the issue of the Senate protection order will be settled,” he said, adding that the CIDG plans to issue another subpoena after the procedural concerns are resolved.

Tuaño clarified that neither Dela Rosa nor his legal counsel are expected to appear before investigators on the scheduled date following the recall order.