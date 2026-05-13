Central Visayas inflation surges to 10.8% in April — PSA

Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for the largest share at 52.5 percent, contributing 5.67 percentage points to the overall inflation rate.

Transport followed with a 19.1 percent share or 2.06 percentage points, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 12.3 percent or 1.33 percentage points.

Food inflation in Central Visayas also accelerated to 15.4 percent in April from 10.7 percent in the previous month.

Among food groups, fish and other seafood posted the highest contribution to food inflation at 31.9 percent share or 4.91 percentage points.

This was followed by cereals and cereal products at 27.1 percent share or 4.17 percentage points, and vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses at 26 percent share or 4 percentage points.

The PSA-Region VII report also noted that all 18 regions in the country recorded higher inflation rates in the latest survey compared to the previous month.

Central Visayas has now posted the highest inflation rate nationwide for the ninth consecutive month.