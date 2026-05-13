Carpio expands case vs officials over alleged illegal bank disclosure

The filing supplements Carpio’s original complaint lodged on 27 April against Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, and several lawmakers, including Representatives Leila de Lima, Percival Cendaña, Chel Diokno, and Gerville Luistro.

Carpio argued that Lim and Regalado should also be held liable because of their roles as members of the AMLC.

Under Section 7 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the council — composed of the BSP governor, SEC chairperson, and insurance commissioner — is required to act unanimously in carrying out its functions.

He alleged that the two officials shared responsibility for Buenaventura’s testimony during the 22 April House Committee on Justice hearing, where financial transactions involving the Vice President and her husband amounting to about P6.77 billion were discussed.

“Based on the above replies of respondents Lim and Regalado, it is evident that respondent Buenaventura’s public disclosure of my bank records and informations, worse testimony in the HCOJ on April 22, 2026 was with the prior knowledge, approval and/or acquiesce of the respondents Lim and Regalado,” the complaint read.

The addendum cited separate letters from Lim and Regalado defending the AMLC’s actions.

In a 4 May response, Lim said “the AMLC maintains that its actions are undertaken strictly in accordance with the law and its institutional mandate,” which Carpio argued amounted to an admission or acquiescence to the disclosure.

Regalado, in a separate reply dated 6 May, similarly maintained that the council acted within its legal authority.

According to the complaint, the records discussed during the congressional proceedings dated back to 2006 and included nearly two decades of private financial transactions, such as insurance payments, time deposits, investments, and utility bills.

Carpio earlier described the congressional inquiry as a “fishing expedition” and accused the respondents of conspiring to “weaponize” the AMLC for political harassment and propaganda ahead of the 2028 elections.

The complaint alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Law, the Data Privacy Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, arguing that the disclosures were made without a court order or the depositor’s consent.

The respondents and several lawmakers have denied wrongdoing, insisting that impeachment proceedings fall under recognized exceptions to bank secrecy laws.

De Lima and Cendaña have separately argued that financial scrutiny is part of Congress’ constitutional accountability mechanisms during impeachment proceedings.

The addendum was filed days after a Quezon City Regional Trial Court dismissed a separate petition by Carpio seeking to stop the use of his tax records in the impeachment proceedings.

The court ruled on 6 May that the challenge should have been brought before the Supreme Court.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Charisma Reyda Manauis has set preliminary investigation hearings on 15 May and 29 May.

Carpio’s latest filing asked prosecutors to issue subpoenas directing Lim and Regalado to submit their counter-affidavits.