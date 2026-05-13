VP Sara’s husband adds SEC, insurance chiefs to bank data leak complaint

Lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, has filed an addendum to a criminal complaint, naming the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Insurance Commission (IC) as additional respondents in an alleged unlawful disclosure of bank records.

The supplemental filing, submitted Wednesday to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, identified SEC Chairman Francis Edralin Lim and Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado as new respondents in the case.

Carpio’s complaint stems from allegations that confidential financial information, including insurance payments, time deposits, investments, and utility-related transactions, was improperly disclosed during a House Committee on Justice hearing on 22 April 2024.

He claimed the disclosures violated provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, bank secrecy laws, and the Data Privacy Act.

Also named in the initial complaint filed on 27 April were Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Chair Eli Remolona Jr., AMLC executive director Ronel Buenaventura, several lawmakers, and unnamed respondents.

Carpio argued that members of the AMLC are collectively responsible for the council’s actions.

The AMLC is composed of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Insurance Commission.

He also cited written replies from Lim and Regalado, which he said indicated that the alleged disclosures were made with the knowledge or approval of the council.

In one letter quoted in the filing, Lim maintained that AMLC actions were carried out within legal authority.

Regalado likewise said the council acted within its mandate.

Carpio, however, argued that these statements support his claim that the disclosure of bank records was authorized and coordinated at the council level, making all members potentially liable.

“Based on the above replies of respondents Lim and Regalado, it is evident that respondent Buenaventura's public disclosure of my bank records and informations, worse testimony in the HCOJ on April 22, 2026 was with the prior knowledge, approval and/or acquiesce of the respondents Lim and Regalado,” he said.

The complainant maintains there is prima facie evidence to charge the respondents for the unauthorized revelation of AMLC reports.

The addendum requests that the prosecutor issue subpoenas to the new respondents to file counter-affidavits.

The Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has set preliminary investigation hearings for 15 May and 29 May as part of the ongoing review of the complaint.