Cainta, Sta. Lucia ink pact for the construction of a fire station along Felix Avenue

"He agreed, so yesterday [Tuesday] we proceeded with signing the station designation at the site," said Nieto.

According to Nieto, the location of the designated fire station on Imelda Avenue is strategic to ensure that firefighters can respond quickly to that part of the town in case of an emergency.

Aside from providing the space, Sta. Lucia Realty also shouldered the cost of constructing the fire station building.

Nieto said this is a huge help because the local government will minimize its construction costs.

"Thank you very much for visiting and agreeing. You have long been an ally of our town," said Nieto, expressing his gratitude to Robles for his company's continuous and unwavering support for the programs and initiatives of the Municipality of Cainta.

This move is part of the Nieto's ongoing efforts to intensify the security and safety of residents.