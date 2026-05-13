CAB lowers airline fuel surcharge as jet fuel prices ease

“The fuel surcharge for domestic flights can range from P491 to P1,436, while the fuel surcharge for international flights can range from P1,621.42 to P12,056,” PCO Assistant Secretary Rowena Otida said, quoting a CAB report during the “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” program on state-run PTV-4.

Fuel surcharge refers to the additional fee airlines may charge passengers to offset expenses caused by fluctuating oil prices.

“The CAB is implementing a 15-day monitoring and implementation cycle for the fuel surcharge to mitigate the impact of increases in oil prices on air travel,” Otida added.

CAB also said airline companies may apply to collect the fuel surcharge on or before the effectivity date.

At the height of tensions in the Middle East, CAB earlier adjusted the fuel surcharge to Level 19 in response to rising global oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations.

At Level 19, the fuel surcharge for domestic flights ranged from P627 to P1,834, while international flights ranged from P2,070 to P15,397.