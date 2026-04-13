DigiPlus signals stronger APAC presence with ranking surge

The list, published and co-presented by the Financial Times on 10 April, ranked DigiPlus 12th out of 500 companies across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Securing a spot in Statista’s ‘High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific’ list validates DigiPlus’ strong growth trajectory and reinforces our position as a leading digital entertainment company—not just in the Philippines, but across the region,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to innovation and delivering high-impact, world-class entertainment experiences for our growing user base,” he added.

The ranking was based on audited revenue data from 2021 to 2024, a period during which DigiPlus recorded a sharp expansion in scale. Its annual revenue rose from $56.97 million or P2.81 billion to $1.313 billion or P75.2 billion, representing an absolute growth rate of 2,580.83 percent.

The company also expanded its workforce to more than 3,000 employees over the period to support the operational growth of its flagship platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

The latest recognition builds on a February report by the same research firm naming DigiPlus as the Philippines’ top Growth Champion among 50 local companies.

To sustain the momentum, DigiPlus said it will continue scaling its digital entertainment ecosystem while pursuing disciplined innovation and responsible growth.