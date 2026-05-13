Bato says only one Cayetano knew of Senate appearance

He said he spoke only with newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano before attending the session.

According to dela Rosa, their discussion focused solely on the leadership change in the Senate, where his vote became decisive.

“Never. We didn’t talk about it [protective custody)]. The only thing we talked about was that if I want the Senate to change, then I have to attend.”

In a separate interview, dela Rosa explained that he had three reasons for attending the session.

“First, there will be a change of leadership in the Senate. Second, our impending duty to shift as senator judges in the impeachment court once the articles of impeachment reach the Senate. And third, I am embarrassed as I was bashed due to getting paid despite not going to work."