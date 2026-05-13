Bato explains why he no longer wants to go to The Hague

“It changed. Last time, I wanted to join him because I was sad due to the incident involving him, but now that I know that even the visitation is limited to the immediate family, and that if you get detained there, there’s no assurance for room visitation, no idea what room you’ll be in, and you will be isolated," he said in an interview with DZRH.

"It defeats the purpose of my desire to be with him."

He said detention would be acceptable if it were in the Philippines, noting that the country is no longer a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and should not allow another country to “colonize” it.

“If it’s in a local court, then there’s no problem.”