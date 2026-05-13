Bataan farmers receive cashew processing facility

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the facility will help the group add value to its crops, diversify income sources, and strengthen the economic resilience of the upland community.

“BSCFAPI’s efforts show how forest communities can improve their livelihood while protecting the natural resources they depend on, especially so with the proper support from the government," Pablo said.

Aside from cashew processing, the association has also tapped coconut resources in its area to produce buko pie, creating another marketable product for members.

Bataan Peninsula State University also provided technical training to strengthen the group’s enterprise management and product development capacity.

Brenda Clemente, head of the DENR community office in Bagac, said the group has secured a steady outlet for its products through a partnership with the Hermosa Ecozone in Bataan.

The initiative supports Executive Order No. 263, which recognizes the role of local communities and indigenous peoples in protecting, rehabilitating, developing, and managing forestlands and coastal resources.

Through the CBFM program, the DENR provides legal and technical support to promote equitable access to natural resources while advancing sustainable livelihood and forest protection.