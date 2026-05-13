Bataan farmers receive cashew processing facility

Bataan farmers’ group Barangay Small Coconut Farmers Association of Parang, Inc. (BSCFAPI) received a cashew processing facility from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under the Community-Based Forest Management (CBFM) Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.
According to a statement released by the DENR on 13 May, the said farmers’ group from Bagac, Bataan is a holder of a CBFM Agreement. The DENR stated that the said facility is set to improve the livelihood opportunities of the BSCFAPI.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the facility will help the group add value to its crops, diversify income sources, and strengthen the economic resilience of the upland community.
“BSCFAPI’s efforts show how forest communities can improve their livelihood while protecting the natural resources they depend on, especially so with the proper support from the government," Pablo said.
Aside from cashew processing, the association has also tapped coconut resources in its area to produce buko pie, creating another marketable product for members.
Bataan Peninsula State University also provided technical training to strengthen the group’s enterprise management and product development capacity.
Brenda Clemente, head of the DENR community office in Bagac, said the group has secured a steady outlet for its products through a partnership with the Hermosa Ecozone in Bataan.
The initiative supports Executive Order No. 263, which recognizes the role of local communities and indigenous peoples in protecting, rehabilitating, developing, and managing forestlands and coastal resources.
Through the CBFM program, the DENR provides legal and technical support to promote equitable access to natural resources while advancing sustainable livelihood and forest protection.