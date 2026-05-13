Aliling seeks stronger private support for 4PH

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling called on developers and real estate groups to sustain private sector participation in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, stressing that government alone cannot address the country’s housing backlog.

Speaking during the National Real Estate Association’s national convention, Aliling said housing developers play a critical role in expanding access to affordable housing for low-income workers, urban poor communities, and informal sector families.