Aliling seeks stronger private support for 4PH

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling called on developers and real estate groups to sustain private sector participation in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, stressing that government alone cannot address the country’s housing backlog.
Speaking during the National Real Estate Association’s national convention, Aliling said housing developers play a critical role in expanding access to affordable housing for low-income workers, urban poor communities, and informal sector families.
He also assured industry players that the DHSUD remains committed to crafting balanced policies that protect the interests of developers, homeowners, and buyers alike.
The housing chief emphasized that continued collaboration between government and the private sector would be essential in accelerating the nationwide rollout of the flagship housing program.
DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. likewise urged stronger coordination with industry stakeholders to help deliver “decent, safe and affordable shelters to Filipino families.”