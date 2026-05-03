4PH housing program seen boosting hope for Filipino families

Eva Quintos, a 54-year-old housewife, said the housing fair gave her family a chance to finally consider owning a home.

“Wala kaming kakayahang magkaroon ng sariling tahanan... pero gawa nitong housing fair, parang nagkaroon kami ng pag-asa,” she said, noting the importance of having a permanent home for her children.

Rollan John Romero, a tricycle driver facing possible displacement, described the program as a “malaking pag-asa” for families like his.

“Lahat naman ng tao nangangarap ng sariling bahay... malaking pagbabago yun,” he said.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said access to housing is key to improving living conditions.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng sariling tahanan ay hindi lamang tungkol sa tirahan. Ito ay pundasyon ng mas maayos at may dignidad na pamumuhay,” he said.

Other attendees, including uniformed personnel and government workers, also cited affordability and accessibility as key benefits of the program.

The housing fair provided on-site assistance to address barriers such as financing, limited information and high housing costs.

The Expanded 4PH Program is part of the Marcos administration’s effort to provide safe, decent and affordable housing, particularly for low-income families.