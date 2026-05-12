VP Duterte focuses on support as House sends impeachment to Senate

"I continue to give thanks every day for the unwavering support, for the trust they continue to give me, and for the love that remains," Duterte said in Filipino.

She further noted that the support feels like "genuine concern and compassion," a sentiment she claimed is not afforded to all public officials.

The Vice President’s remarks came shortly after a decisive 257-25-9 vote in the House of Representatives to endorse the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. The Senate is now expected to convene as an impeachment court to try the case.

Despite the looming trial, Duterte’s legal team signaled they are prepared for the proceedings while maintaining that certain constitutional issues are still being reviewed by the higher courts.

“While questions of constitutional significance remain pending before the Supreme Court, we are fully prepared to defend the Vice President before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Court," her defense team stated, adding that the burden of proof rests entirely with the prosecution.

Duterte is currently in the Netherlands to visit her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing his own legal battles before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity.

The Vice President confirmed she had updated her father on Philippine news, though she pointedly avoided discussing the ICC proceedings with him.

Instead, she described their interaction as personal, noting they spent most of their time discussing marriage.

“The highlight was that we both agreed that for a marriage to be successful, husband and wife should have separate bedrooms”.