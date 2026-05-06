VP Sara shields Rody from impeachment news

She expressed fear that the former president might overthink the situation if he were informed of the developments in the House of Representatives.

“I don’t think he needs to know that kind of bad news,” Duterte said, adding that such stress is inappropriate for someone his age. “We are thinking that he might even pass away inside.”

Despite the omission, she described the former president as “very chatty” during their recent meeting, noting that approximately 95 percent of their conversation focused on politics.

The Vice President also criticized the inclusion of her family members in the ongoing impeachment proceedings in Manila, calling the move “unfair.”

She argued that her relatives are private citizens entitled to the same privacy as the families of the congressmen leading the inquiry.

“They are not the Vice President and they are not being impeached,” she said, characterizing the scrutiny of her family as a double standard.

The remarks come as the House of Representatives considers impeachment complaints against her, which she has repeatedly dismissed as fabricated.