US supports Sangley airport expansion

The project is also seen as part of broader efforts between Manila and Washington to strengthen infrastructure cooperation and economic connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The high volume of direct international travel between the United States and the Philippines reflects the steadfast friendship of our two countries, and we share a desire to see passenger traffic flourish safely and efficiently,” said Thomas R. Hardy, deputy director of USTDA.

“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippines government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

USTDA awarded the grant to Philippine developer Cavitex Holdings Inc., which tapped California-based The S-A-P Group LLC to conduct the study.

The consultancy will provide technical assessments covering air traffic forecasts, financial studies, airport planning, and security systems needed for future direct flights to the United States.

The study will also evaluate the use of U.S.-made aviation technologies and services, including airport screening systems, telecommunications infrastructure, security equipment, and engineering solutions.

The proposed airport forms part of the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative, which aims to improve connectivity and economic resilience in key growth areas across Luzon.

Metro Manila’s existing airport system has faced mounting pressure from rising travel demand. Ninoy Aquino International Airport handled around 52 million passengers in 2025, exceeding its original design capacity.

Leonides J.M. Virata, president and chief executive officer of Cavitex Holdings Inc., said the USTDA grant would help accelerate planning and implementation of the airport project.

“USTDA’s technical assistance will help advance project planning and implementation by enabling access to advanced U.S. expertise, innovative technologies, and global best practices,” Virata said.

“The SPIA initiative will deliver transformative benefits for the country — creating tens of thousands of jobs, enhancing mobility, and unlocking billions in long-term economic activity,” he added.