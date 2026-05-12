Taiwan OFWs unveil faith, Independence Day events

The “Christian Life Program,” organized in coordination with Couples for Christ, is scheduled for 17 May at the Tanzi Catholic Church in Taichung. Five missionary couples from the Philippines will lead the day-long seminar ahead of Pentecost Sunday.

Tajonera said the program is intended to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) renew their faith and strengthen family bonds while living apart from their loved ones.

He addressed misconceptions that the seminar is a recruitment tool for specific charismatic groups.

“By joining the seminar, it doesn’t mean you will join Couples for Christ or any group,” Tajonera said. “This is not recruitment. It’s really about your personal journey and strengthening your faith.”

The seminar is open to both couples and single individuals, including those whose spouses are in the Philippines.

In addition to spiritual activities, the community is preparing for the 128th Philippine Independence Day and Migrant Workers’ Day. A featured event, the “Hawak Mo Ang Beat” modern dance competition, offers a grand prize of 30,000 New Taiwan dollars or approximately P58,000.

The dance competition will be held 14 June at the Tanzi Catholic Church. The deadline for contest entries is 31 May.

Interested participants can find registration details on the official Facebook pages of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office.