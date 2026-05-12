Solaire hosts bridal showcase ‘Light The Aisle’

Solaire Resort Entertainment City recently hosted “Light The Aisle,” a bridal showcase featuring some of the country’s leading names in weddings, fashion, beauty, styling, photography, jewelry and celebration design.
The event brought together exhibitors and creative partners in an immersive showcase highlighting wedding trends, luxury design and event styling.
The opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting inauguration, curated wedding installations, a VIP and media walkthrough, live entertainment, bridal masterclass previews, and meet-and-greet sessions with exhibitors and industry personalities.
A special fashion showcase and trunk show by Filipino designer Francis Libiran also highlighted the event.