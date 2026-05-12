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Solaire hosts bridal showcase ‘Light The Aisle’

GUESTS and organizers gather during the opening of ‘Light The Aisle,’ a bridal showcase at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City Grand Ballroom featuring wedding, fashion and lifestyle exhibitors.
GUESTS and organizers gather during the opening of ‘Light The Aisle,’ a bridal showcase at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City Grand Ballroom featuring wedding, fashion and lifestyle exhibitors.Photograph courtesy of GNG
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Solaire Resort Entertainment City recently hosted “Light The Aisle,” a bridal showcase featuring some of the country’s leading names in weddings, fashion, beauty, styling, photography, jewelry and celebration design.

The event brought together exhibitors and creative partners in an immersive showcase highlighting wedding trends, luxury design and event styling.

GUESTS and organizers gather during the opening of ‘Light The Aisle,’ a bridal showcase at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City Grand Ballroom featuring wedding, fashion and lifestyle exhibitors.
Sacred silhouette: Francis Libiran honors the modern bride through ‘Adoración’

The opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting inauguration, curated wedding installations, a VIP and media walkthrough, live entertainment, bridal masterclass previews, and meet-and-greet sessions with exhibitors and industry personalities.

A special fashion showcase and trunk show by Filipino designer Francis Libiran also highlighted the event.                

GUESTS and organizers gather during the opening of ‘Light The Aisle,’ a bridal showcase at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City Grand Ballroom featuring wedding, fashion and lifestyle exhibitors.
Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino
Solaire bridal showcase
Francis Libiran fashion show
Luxury wedding trends Philippines
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