Snobbish Cabinet official turns off journos

The frustration runs deeper than just access. Reporters say the official has made an art form of dodging substantive questions, even on matters that fall squarely within his portfolio.

“He hides behind his speech and then rushes out the door. It’s the same at every event. And sometimes, even when he does face reporters, he throws the question back at them and gets snappy,” the journalist added, describing a pattern that has become all too familiar on the beat.

As a Cabinet secretary, communicating clearly and openly with the press is not optional — it is a core function of the job. The media serves as the conduit between government and the Filipino people, and a Cabinet official who stonewalls reporters is, in effect, stonewalling the people he is mandated to serve.

More damaging, however, is what his silence signals. When a senior official consistently evades, deflects, and rushes out before questions can be asked, reporters — and the public — are left to draw their own conclusions.

And those conclusions aren’t flattering: that the official may be out of his depth, is ill-prepared, or has no good answers to give.