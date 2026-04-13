Marcosian framing

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in Mandaluyong for being shirtless in public, a mere violation of an ordinance — elevated, however briefly, to the level of a police action, as though the state, unable to secure the difficult arrest, settled for the convenient one.

Remulla, to his credit, apologized, admitting that the instructions to the police had been unclear and that the responsibility ultimately rested with him.

It was for Remulla a rare moment of candor, coming after many had already been caught in the dragnet simply for drinking, smoking, or occupying public space in ways deemed improper, violations that are easy to detect, easier to count and easiest to enforce.

Even Manila, not typically given to second-guessing its own ordinances, appeared to recognize the imbalance, stepping back from strict enforcement of its “half-naked” rule.

The city opted instead for warnings and information drives, a quiet recalibration that spoke louder than any press release, if only because it suggested that someone (most likely Mayor Isko Moreno), somewhere, had begun to notice the absurdity of the national government’s sudden zeal to enforce local ordinances with much fanfare.

The spotlight may have fallen on Remulla because he had been training it on himself, but the same reflected a broader habit within a PR-driven Marcos government, where the announcement often arrives ahead of the outcome, and sometimes in place of it.

Updates are issued, angles are framed by Palace spokesperson Claire Castro, and language is tightened, many times before results have had a chance to materialize, until the narrative itself begins to substitute for accomplishment.

This is where the matter of the Palace press corps comes in, somewhat uneasily. They have denied, firmly and publicly, allegations that their members received P50,000 each from Malacañang, rejecting the claim as baseless and reaffirming their commitment to journalistic ethics.

On its face, it is a straightforward denial, one that deserves to be taken seriously. Yet the discomfort lingers in an environment where official accounts are delivered fully formed, and where access is both leverage and a privilege.

Where certain narratives travel farther and faster than others, the risk is not necessarily bribery in its crudest form, but a subtler alignment that develops over time — stories that begin to echo, frames that begin to converge, and distance that begins to narrow, until the line between reporting and relaying becomes harder to locate.

There are, inevitably, those who resist this drift — media outlets that remain “out of sync,” asking questions without fear, without favor, without fitting the prevailing cadence and therefore not always welcome, as a “source of headache” for the Palace.

Because while the Marcos PR machinery may have succeeded in aligning many, it has not aligned all. There remain those who look past the press releases and toward the silences, where the more consequential questions — the ones that are hard to answer — tend to reside.