SBMA pushes fee cuts countering energy crisis fallout

The interventions follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 110, which declared a State of National Energy Emergency in March after conflict in the Middle East severely disrupted global oil supplies.

Atty. Ramon O. Agregado, senior deputy administrator for support services, said the measures are designed to support stakeholders as skyrocketing fuel prices and supply shortages weigh on the local economy.

Under the proposal, road-user fees for Class 3 vehicles — including trucks and heavy equipment — will be cut by 50 percent.

Agregado cited that while these fees have not been adjusted since 1997 despite inflation, the board has also chosen to defer a previously programmed rate increase to avoid further burdening logistics providers.

The SBMA has also suspended the Environment and Tourism Administrative Fee. The suspension, which took effect 24 April, applies to all short-term guests staying at freeport hotels, inns and rental facilities.

It also extends to tourism-related businesses such as restaurants, spas, beach resorts and theme parks, but excludes duty-free shops and retail stores. Agregado said that the suspension will remain in effect until the board decides to modify or lift the measure.

To provide direct relief to the freeport’s workforce, the SBMA is waiving renewal fees for workers who opt for a new electronic ID format.

For those who prefer a physical card, the board approved a fee reduction from P200 to P130, pending a review by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

Business locators will also receive a reprieve through the Economic Relief Assistance Program, which allows companies with no past-due accounts as of 30 April to defer 50 percent of their monthly lease or sublease payments for up to six months.

These locators can pay the halved billings through October without incurring late payment penalties.

The local measures come as the Philippines grapples with the fallout of the 2026 Middle East war, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the largest oil supply disruption in history.