SBMA eyes additional financial relief to stakeholders

Agregado said that the RUF is imposed only on Class 3 vehicles such as trucks, heavy equipment and other vehicles except mass transit buses with a 45-passenger seating capacity, that utilize the road on a daily, monthly, or per annual basis in order to partially recover the cost of the repair and maintenance of the SBF road network.

“Please note that the RUF has not been adjusted since 1997 despite inflation and the fact that the prices of services and materials have increased numerous times throughout the years. The above notwithstanding, the SBMA Board of Directors likewise approved in the same Resolution to defer the implementation of the programmed increase or adjustment of the RUF,” he added.

Meanwhile, ETAF that covers all short-term staying guests of SBFZ Accommodation Establishments are suspended. These establishments include as hotels, inns, daily rental housing facilities, condotels, as well as, all other tourism related establishments.

Other tourism establishment include restaurants, wellness centers, massage and health spas, golf courses, beach resorts and theme parks, and all other tourism related establishments, except duty-free shops and retail stores.

“The SBMA Board of Directors, through Resolution No. 26-04-1789, approved the temporary suspension of the ETAF payments effective 24 April 2026. The same Resolution provides that the temporary suspension of the ETAF payments shall remain in effect until otherwise lifted or modified by the SBMA Board of Directors,” Agregado said.

He added that to provide tangible financial relief specifically targeted to and in support of SBF workers, SBMA is launching the SBMA e-ID for renewals. The SBMA is temporarily waiving renewal fees for workers opting for the e-ID instead of a physical card.

The Board has also approved that the temporary adjustment or reduction of fee, through Resolution No. 26-04-1788, from Php200.00 to Php130.00 for the renewal of the SBMA ID of SBF workers who opted for a physical card instead of the e-ID format shall be effective upon receipt of a positive review by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

The Board has also approved the ERA4 through Resolution No. 26-04-1784, allowing SBF locators 50% deferment of payment for monthly billing on lease rental/ sublease share for a maximum period of six months, starting May 2026.

“Locators will be allowed to pay half of their monthly billing without penalty for late payment for billings issued by the Accounting Department from May to October 2026, to locators with no past-due accounts as of April 30, 2026,” the SBMA official said.

The 2026 Middle East war has triggered the largest global oil supply disruption in history, with over barrels per day lost in March due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel prices have skyrocketed—jet fuel doubled in price by April—causing severe shortages, rationing in Asian nations like Sri Lanka and the Philippines, and widespread economic fallout.

President Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) No. 110, s. 2026 on March 24, 2026, declaring a State of National Energy Emergency in the Philippines. This move was prompted by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East threatening global oil supply, aimed at ensuring energy stability, controlling prices, and protecting consumers through a “whole-of-government” approach.