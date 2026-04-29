SBMA tariff reductions, e-bus subsidies

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) announced a significant reduction in port tariff rates and the extension of free transportation services Wednesday to assist companies struggling with the ongoing economic impacts of the Middle East conflict.
Under a newly approved resolution, the SBMA Board of Directors authorized a total 35 percent reduction in port fees. This includes an additional 30 percent cut on top of a previously approved 5 percent discount.
The lower rates apply to various maritime costs, including harbor fees, berthing and anchorage fees, vessel charges and wharfage.
The move supports Executive Order No. 110, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in March, which declared a State of National Energy Emergency and it established a whole-of-government approach to stabilize energy supplies and prices through the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport Program.
“The SBMA’s actions are in support of President Marcos’ thrust to ensure stability in the country during this national energy emergency due to global oil supply disruptions,” said SBMA chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño.
In addition to port discounts, the agency is slashing road-user fees by 50 percent and deferring a previously programmed rate hike for those fees.