SBMA tariff reductions, e-bus subsidies

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) announced a significant reduction in port tariff rates and the extension of free transportation services Wednesday to assist companies struggling with the ongoing economic impacts of the Middle East conflict.

Under a newly approved resolution, the SBMA Board of Directors authorized a total 35 percent reduction in port fees. This includes an additional 30 percent cut on top of a previously approved 5 percent discount.