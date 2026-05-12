Robert Seña finds strength, artistry through karate

“At first, it was really about self-defense,” Seña shared. “But when I moved to higher belts, I realized the artistry and discipline of the art.”

That realization would later influence the way he approached performing. According to Seña, the structure and focus required in karate became invaluable when he started working in theater, especially during the early years of his career.

“If you’re a newbie, you just follow the director, same thing with your sensei,” he explained. “You listen to their wisdom and experience. No answering back, just trusting the process.”

The actor and singer said karate trained him to remain composed under pressure while also helping him build endurance for demanding stage productions. The breathing techniques and physical conditioning from martial arts also translated naturally into performing.

“You learn control, balance, and discipline. Sanay ka sa sakit ng katawan,” he said with a laugh. “It helps you endure, especially in theater.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Seña believes karate itself is a form of art — one that deserves greater appreciation, especially among young performers.

“It’s very artistic. Kata, when done properly, is beautiful,” he said. “At the same time, it’s great for your body and for self-defense. I would definitely encourage young actors to try it.”

Seña also expressed excitement over the upcoming Karate One Youth League, which will take place from May 14 to 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. For him, hosting an international karate event in the Philippines marks an important moment for the local sports community.

“I think it’s about time,” he said. “Usually, it’s other sports like surfing or taekwondo. For karate, I don’t remember the last time we hosted something this big.”

Aside from showcasing Filipino athletes, Seña believes the tournament can also boost tourism and local businesses by welcoming visitors from around the world.

“It’s good for sports tourism,” he explained. “Our guests get to experience the Philippines — our culture, our food, our places. That helps hotels, restaurants, malls. It’s good for the economy.”

He added that Filipino athletes also benefit from competing internationally without having to shoulder the high costs of traveling abroad.

“It’s beneficial for us because we don’t have to go abroad to compete,” he said. “Sila ang pumunta rito. It’s less expensive, but we still get international exposure.”

Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. president Ricky Lim echoed the sentiment, describing the tournament as “a sound investment” for both tourism and Philippine sports.

“Since our participants are children, we expect most of their parents to tag along,” Lim shared. “That means even more tourists coming in.”

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio also emphasized the wider impact of sports tourism in the country.

“Sports tourism, when properly done, can serve as a major source of income while providing sustainable jobs,” Gregorio said.

Despite his busy schedule, Seña continues to juggle multiple creative projects. He revealed that he is currently part of two upcoming films: “Rob the Piripins” by NDM Studios and “Little Hope” directed by Benedict Mique.

Outside of film, Seña is preparing for a special concert this October in celebration of the 800th Anniversary of St. Francis.

For the seasoned performer, the lessons he learned from karate continue to guide him both onstage and in life — proving that discipline, patience, and artistry often go hand in hand.