Ricky Reyes leads opening of new Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic in Batangas

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.

Beauty icon Ricky Reyes joins guest of honor Jo Ann Uy, 29th APHCA Hair-Beauty Olympic overall champion Cedrick Eliponga, Ador Blaza, Ms. Earth 2025 Air Liz Mabao, and Mr. Celebrity International 2025 champion Marck Marasigan during the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Hair Clinic at a lifestyle mall in Santo Tomas, Batangas. The clinic is the company’s latest branch as it expands nationwide, with more openings planned in the coming months.