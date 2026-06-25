Jonvic press conference

(June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 25 2026) Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla along with PNP Chief Melencio Nartatez hold a press conference regarding to the Tacloban incident, held at Camp Came on Thursday June 25 2026, He urged Congress to strengthen the law on gun ownership liability, he recommend to Congress that they rewrite the IRR of gun ownership and the responsibility of holding firearms and to put the criminal aspect into the illegal use or illegal transfer of their guns, and call to all netizen if they seen threat or imminent threat or chatter that they do bad, call 911 to inform authorities right away. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR