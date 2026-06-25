Photos

Talk to the People

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso discusses Executive Order No. 29, establishing the Manila School and Community Safety Task Force, during his weekly “Talk to the People” program on 25 June 2026. The newly formed task force is mandated to eliminate armed threats and boost emergency response preparedness across city schools and communities. During the same broadcast, Mayor Moreno also presented several apprehended suspects involved in the illegal drug trade and rape as part of the city's ongoing anti-crime campaign.