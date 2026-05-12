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Have you fulfilled your dreams?

HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
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Heritage Without Borders 2026 brought together conservators, museum curators, heritage advocates, government representatives, academics and cultural workers for a one-day conference in Quezon City on 20 April followed by a five-day lecture series on painting conservation from 21 to 25 April at the National Library of the Philippines. Organized by Sanfo 101 in collaboration with Art Conservation Education of The Netherlands and in partnership with the National Library of the Philippines and the Quezon City Tourism Department, the event created a timely platform for deeper public conversation on heritage protection, conservation practice and the implementation of heritage laws in the Philippines.

HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
Art and heritage conservation workshop
ANGELES Antigua: A heart rooted in nature Bliss and gratitude, waking to sunlight on a turquoise sea, a salty breeze scented with Ylang-ylang, and birds greeting the dawn. Surrounded by lush greenery and golden sand, this tranquil paradise is where my dream became reality.
ANGELES Antigua: A heart rooted in nature Bliss and gratitude, waking to sunlight on a turquoise sea, a salty breeze scented with Ylang-ylang, and birds greeting the dawn. Surrounded by lush greenery and golden sand, this tranquil paradise is where my dream became reality.

The gathering was welcomed by Hon. Tany Joe L. Calalay, Councilor of Quezon City’s First District, 2nd Assistant Minority Floor Leader, and Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, Cultural Affairs and Heritage, and formally opened by Pearle R. Saprid, founder of Sanfo 101.

DOTTIE Wurgler: Hotelier My greatest fulfillment is seeing people I’ve worked with grow into leaders.  Watching a server or intern rise to management means more to me than any award.  I started as a server and became a multi-property general Manager with Marriott International. Equally fulfilling has been my personal development, together they make me feel my dreams have truly been realized.
DOTTIE Wurgler: Hotelier My greatest fulfillment is seeing people I’ve worked with grow into leaders.  Watching a server or intern rise to management means more to me than any award.  I started as a server and became a multi-property general Manager with Marriott International. Equally fulfilling has been my personal development, together they make me feel my dreams have truly been realized.

For Saprid, the event’s mission was deeply personal. In remarks prepared for the conference, she recalled seeing the Gomburza Monument at Padre Burgos vandalized years after it had been created by her father, sculptor Solomon Saprid, an experience that helped shape her belief that heritage protection must extend beyond a few nationally recognized works to include overlooked collections, family legacies, and community memory. 

HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
Gathering through flavors, stories and shared heritage
EDU Jarque:  Daily Tribune columnist, globetrotter My dreams are neither on hold nor fulfilled. They are happily still ongoing — on every foreign travel with my siblings and travel buddies. Bless them.
EDU Jarque:  Daily Tribune columnist, globetrotter My dreams are neither on hold nor fulfilled. They are happily still ongoing — on every foreign travel with my siblings and travel buddies. Bless them.

“Heritage is not only about the celebrated monuments that make it to the national registry,” Saprid said. “It is also about the countless works, the overlooked collections, and the families who hold the memory of artists in their hearts.”

Harley Ruedas: fashion designer Back in high school, I joined the glee club and created small stage acts. In college, I was part of the choir, theater and dance club where my dreams of performing truly began. I still hope to take voice lessons, even just for the experience. It’s always heartwarming to receive kind compliments from others.  
Harley Ruedas: fashion designer Back in high school, I joined the glee club and created small stage acts. In college, I was part of the choir, theater and dance club where my dreams of performing truly began. I still hope to take voice lessons, even just for the experience. It’s always heartwarming to receive kind compliments from others.  

Heritage Without Borders 2026 featured keynote and guest speakers whose work bridges conservation practice, museum leadership, and cultural advocacy. 

Marco Protacio: entrepreneur I’m deeply grateful that many of my dreams have come true — seeing the world, finding inner peace and growing old with the people I love. God has been kind and I know I’ll never run out of dreams. I’ll always keep looking ahead, working toward new ones.
Marco Protacio: entrepreneur I’m deeply grateful that many of my dreams have come true — seeing the world, finding inner peace and growing old with the people I love. God has been kind and I know I’ll never run out of dreams. I’ll always keep looking ahead, working toward new ones.

It positioned conservation not simply as a technical discipline, but as a shared civic duty. By bringing together local and international experts, public institutions, and grassroots advocates, the event affirmed that Philippine heritage requires not only skilled conservators, but also stronger public support, sustained education, and the serious implementation of laws that protect cultural heritage for future generations.

Marlinda Angbetic Tan: actress-civic leader I have always pushed it aside for “more urgent things.” Yet the thought niggles at the back of my mind: to Collate all my poems in English and Cebuano, as well as articles I had written that are worth keeping. A book of my creative output through the years.  
Marlinda Angbetic Tan: actress-civic leader I have always pushed it aside for “more urgent things.” Yet the thought niggles at the back of my mind: to Collate all my poems in English and Cebuano, as well as articles I had written that are worth keeping. A book of my creative output through the years.  
Tina Feliciano:  artist My dream is to travel to Turkey and the broader Middle East to study historical and contemporary Christian context, immerse in local cultures and document insights for personal growth.
Tina Feliciano:  artist My dream is to travel to Turkey and the broader Middle East to study historical and contemporary Christian context, immerse in local cultures and document insights for personal growth.
Heritage Without Borders 2026 Philippines
National Library of the Philippines conservation conference
Philippine cultural heritage protection laws conservation
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