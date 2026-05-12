PNP units neutralize unexploded ordnance

Upon arrival, the team verified and recovered several old explosive items, including mortar shells and grenade-type ordnance believed to be remnants from past conflicts. The items were secured and moved to a magazine depot for final disposition.

A separate operation in San Mateo, Rizal, led to the discovery of a metallic object during a routine ground sweep of a timberland area. EOD personnel identified the item as a 4.2-inch high explosive mortar.

The team performed a “render safe” procedure to eliminate the risk of an accidental blast in the nearby community.

In Tarlac, RECU3 Headquarters conducted a controlled disposal operation at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Capas. The operation involved destroying a variety of hazardous materials, including recovered and surrendered unexploded ordnance, corroded ammunition and components for improvised explosive devices.