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PNP units neutralize unexploded ordnance

PNP units neutralize unexploded ordnance
PHOTO courtesy of PNP
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Philippine National Police (PNP) explosive ordnance and K9 units successfully recovered and disposed of a cache of unexploded ordnance and hazardous materials in the provinces of Rizal and Tarlac.

In Rizal, personnel from the Regional Explosives and Canine Unit 4A responded to a report from a concerned citizen in the Mt. Purro area of Barangay Calawis, Antipolo City.

PNP units neutralize unexploded ordnance
Unexploded ordnance, explosive materials disposed in Rizal and Tarlac

Upon arrival, the team verified and recovered several old explosive items, including mortar shells and grenade-type ordnance believed to be remnants from past conflicts. The items were secured and moved to a magazine depot for final disposition.

A separate operation in San Mateo, Rizal, led to the discovery of a metallic object during a routine ground sweep of a timberland area. EOD personnel identified the item as a 4.2-inch high explosive mortar.

The team performed a “render safe” procedure to eliminate the risk of an accidental blast in the nearby community.

In Tarlac, RECU3 Headquarters conducted a controlled disposal operation at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Capas. The operation involved destroying a variety of hazardous materials, including recovered and surrendered unexploded ordnance, corroded ammunition and components for improvised explosive devices.

PNP explosives disposal Rizal Tarlac
unexploded ordnance recovery Philippines
EOD K9 unit operations Antipolo San Mateo
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