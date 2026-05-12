PNP dismantles ‘rent-tangay’ network, recovers 10 vehicles

“The recovery of these 10 vehicles is a clear testament to our evolving intelligence capabilities. We are no longer just looking for stolen cars on the road — we are dismantling the fraudulent networks that exploit the trust of our citizens through ‘rent-tangay’ and ‘rent-benta’ schemes. This operation significantly dents the local supply chain of illegally acquired vehicles in the CALABARZON region,” he said.

The PNP-HPG recovered the 10 vehicles linked to a “rent-tangay” or “rent-benta” scam during operations conducted from 7 to 8 May in Batangas and Laguna.

Authorities said a female suspect allegedly gained the trust of neighbors by offering long-term vehicle rentals supposedly for company use. After initially returning some units properly, she later stopped returning the vehicles, which were allegedly sold, used as collateral or kept without the owners’ consent.

Of the 10 recovered vehicles, three were found in Santa Cruz, Laguna, six in San Pascual, Batangas, while one was voluntarily surrendered at the HPG office in Laguna. All recovered vehicles were returned to their rightful owners.

“To those who think they can hide behind legal-looking contracts and rental agreements to steal: the PNP is one step ahead. Our Highway Patrol Group is tightening the net on these syndicates. We will not only recover the property but also ensure that every individual involved — from the mastermind to the person falsifying the documents — is held accountable under the full force of the law,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez directed the HPG to conduct further case build-up operations and fast-track the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect, including carnapping and estafa. He also urged other possible victims in CALABARZON to come forward.

“We urge the public to be extremely cautious with private rental arrangements. If a deal seems too good to be true, or if you are being asked for long-term ‘company use’ rentals without verified corporate credentials, report it immediately. Your vigilance is our strongest partner in ending these predatory schemes,” he said.