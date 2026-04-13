PNP-HPG recovers Porsche, flags suspicious Innova

The vehicle’s owner voluntarily went to the RHPU7 office for further investigation, where authorities noted possible links to similar transactions.

Both vehicles are now under police custody for documentation and verification, with authorities considering the filing of appropriate charges.

PNP-HPG Acting Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan underscored the importance of vigilance and coordination in preventing vehicle-related crimes.

“Our intensified operations highlight the importance of verification and coordination in preventing motor vehicle-related crimes. Public vigilance and timely reporting greatly contribute to successful recovery efforts,” Batangan said.

The PNP-HPG urged the public to exercise due diligence in vehicle transactions, verify ownership documents, and report suspicious activities to authorities.