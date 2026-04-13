PNP-HPG recovers Porsche, flags suspicious Innova

The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Monday reported the recovery of a high-end sports car and the interception of a suspicious vehicle in separate anti-carnapping operations in Taguig City and Cebu.
In Taguig City, personnel from the Special District Highway Patrol Team, in coordination with the HPG Intelligence Division, recovered a 2022 silver Porsche along Forbestown Road in Bonifacio Global City.
The operation was carried out following a request for police assistance from the registered owner, who reported that the vehicle had been taken without consent in 2024. Authorities said the possessor voluntarily surrendered the vehicle for further investigation after verification.
In Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, operatives from the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7–Special Operations Team flagged down a silver Toyota Innova due to irregularities in its plate number and inconsistencies in its documents.
The vehicle’s owner voluntarily went to the RHPU7 office for further investigation, where authorities noted possible links to similar transactions.
Both vehicles are now under police custody for documentation and verification, with authorities considering the filing of appropriate charges.
PNP-HPG Acting Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan underscored the importance of vigilance and coordination in preventing vehicle-related crimes.
“Our intensified operations highlight the importance of verification and coordination in preventing motor vehicle-related crimes. Public vigilance and timely reporting greatly contribute to successful recovery efforts,” Batangan said.
The PNP-HPG urged the public to exercise due diligence in vehicle transactions, verify ownership documents, and report suspicious activities to authorities.