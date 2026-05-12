'Pitik Queen' joins feeding program for malnourished children in Tondo

From his viral beat to its wider impact, internet personality Ian Mark Kamangkang has been praised by netizens as he continues to gain attention for his charitable initiatives in the community.
Kamangkang first rose to online popularity after dancing to the viral “Hawak mo ang Beat” audio on the social media platform TikTok, where his signature style featuring soft movements and finger snaps helped the clip gain millions of views and likes.
Since then, he has expanded his presence beyond entertainment and has been active in donation and outreach efforts.
Recently, he joined a 90-day feeding program organized by the DigiPlus Foundation, which provides nutritious meals to 200 malnourished children in Tondo, Manila.
Kamangkang, also known as Ian Mark Kulan Kamangkang, continues to be recognized online for both his viral content and his involvement in community-focused initiatives.