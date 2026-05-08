From viral Pitik queen to Tondo feeding mission

“I believe every one of us has the power to make a difference. Hindi kailangang malaki. Basta totohanin mo,” Ian said during the launch activity.

“And that is exactly what Good Zone is doing. Totohanin nila ito. Araw-araw. Proud akong maging bahagi ng pamilyang ito.”

The initiative, which began on May 4, provides 200 children aged 12 years old and below with complete and nutritious meals four days a week. Each serving is carefully prepared under the supervision of licensed nutritionist-dietitian Coach Joanne Cruz-Baill, RND, ensuring that every plate contains the right balance of carbohydrates, protein, vegetables, and fruit.

Behind the program is Good Zone, a purpose-driven initiative focused on addressing child hunger and malnutrition in underserved Filipino communities. Partnering with Project PEARLS , the campaign hopes to create long-term impact through proper nutrition and community support.

Project PEARLS has been working in Helping Land, Tondo since 2010, long before social media attention and large-scale campaigns entered the picture. Through years of feeding programs, educational support, and health services, the organization has become a consistent presence for families in vulnerable communities.

The May 6 activity became more than just a feeding session. Volunteers and organizers also held nutrition orientation sessions for parents and guardians, arts and crafts activities centered on the Pinggang Pinoy concept, and food pack distribution for families in the area.

Representatives from Good Zone emphasized that Ian’s involvement went beyond celebrity participation.

“Every child in this program deserves to grow up healthy, strong, and full of hope,” the organization shared.

“Having Ian join this mission — not just as a name, but as someone who showed up, got his hands in it, and stayed — means everything to us and to this community.”

The feeding initiative will continue through July 2026, with organizers planning a final nutritional assessment to measure the children’s progress after the 90-day program.

For Pitik Queen, the mission now goes beyond creating viral moments online. In Helping Land, every dance move, every smile, and every shared meal carries a different kind of rhythm — one centered on hope, compassion, and the belief that even small actions can help change lives.