Piki Lopez sues rival faction in feud

“We confirm that a special board meeting of LPZ was held on 26 March 2026 where the Board voted to submit both the lists of nominees provided by Mr. Federico R. Lopez and Mrs. Maria Teresa L. Lopez to FPH for their consideration,” the disclosure read.

Indirect contempt suit filed

“Mr. Federico R. Lopez filed a suit for indirect contempt against the following directors who voted in favor of submitting both lists: Salvador G. Tirona, Rafael L. Lopez, Martin L. Lopez and Michael Jack B. Garcia, and against the corporate secretary, Enrique I. Quiason, and assistant corporate secretary, Maria Amina O. Amado,” it added.

Last week, FPH — 54.74 percent owned by LPZ — secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to hold its annual stockholders’ meeting without electing a new board of directors, a move that reports said could help avoid further escalation of the family feud.

FPH owns and operates the family’s energy businesses, including First Gen Corporation (FGen), which has also become embroiled in the dispute.

‘Poison pills’ in FGen deals

Three majority clan factions representing 71 percent of Lopez Inc. shareholders previously alleged that recent FGen deals contained “poison pills” that would allegedly benefit Piki Lopez and his associates should he be removed as head of the family empire.

Earlier reports noted that Lopez was ousted by the Lopez Inc. board in a 5–2 vote, which he subsequently blocked by filing a petition before the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court in March.

The Tuesday disclosure stated that Lopez alleged in his petition that the aforementioned LPZ directors and officers violated an existing temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction related to his removal as president of LI.

“A court order was issued dated April 16, 2026 directing the respondents to comment on the petition within 30 days from receipt. Mr. Lopez’s petition prays for an imposition of fines or imprisonment on the respondents. The respondents have yet to file their comment to the petition,” the LPZ disclosure added.