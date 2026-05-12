Piki Lopez sues rival faction in feud

“We confirm that a special board meeting of LPZ was held on March 26, 2026 where the Board voted to submit both the lists of nominees provided by Mr. Federico R. Lopez and Mrs. Maria Teresa L. Lopez to FPH for their consideration,” the disclosure read.

“Mr. Federico R. Lopez filed a suit for indirect contempt against the following directors who voted in favor of submitting both lists: Salvador G. Tirona, Rafael L. Lopez, Martin L. Lopez, and Michael Jack B. Garcia, and against the corporate secretary, Enrique I. Quiason, and assistant corporate secretary, Maria Amina O. Amado,” it added.

Last week, FPH—54.74 percent owned by LPZ—secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to hold its annual stockholders’ meeting without electing a new board of directors, a move that reports said could help avoid further escalation of the family feud. FPH owns and operates the family’s energy businesses, including First Gen Corporation (FGen), which has also become embroiled in the dispute.

Three majority clan factions representing 71 percent of Lopez Inc. shareholders previously alleged that recent FGen deals contained “poison pills” that would allegedly benefit Piki Lopez and his associates should he be removed as head of the family empire. Earlier reports noted that Lopez was ousted by the Lopez Inc. board in a 5–2 vote, which he subsequently blocked by filing a petition before the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court in March.

The Tuesday disclosure stated that Lopez alleged in his petition that the aforementioned LPZ directors and officers violated an existing temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction related to his removal as president of Lopez Inc. (LI).

“A court order was issued dated April 16, 2026 directing the respondents to comment on the petition within 30 days from receipt. Mr. Lopez’ petition prays for an imposition of fines or imprisonment on the respondents. The respondents have yet to file their comment to the petition,” the LPZ disclosure added.

Lopez also sought an order directing the respondents to halt the submission of Maria Teresa Lopez’s nominee list to FPH and to nullify prior submissions. A separate disclosure issued the same day by FPH said the disputes raised by the majority faction “effectively impaired the exercise by [Piki Lopez] of his authority as President of LI, thus failing to preserve the status quo.” FPH clarified that Piki Lopez filed the cases against his family members and other company officers in his capacity as CEO of LI, with neither LPZ nor FPH being parties to the ongoing legal battles.

“The intra-corporate case, which is likewise pending before Br. 209, was filed by [Piki] against LI, Rafael L. Lopez, Miguel Ernesto L. Lopez, Eugenio L. Lopez III, Martin L. Lopez and Maria Eugenia P. Brown, in their capacities as directors of LI, and Atty. Maria Amina O. Amado in her capacity as Assistant Corporate Secretary of LI,” FPH’s disclosure read.

The 71-percent majority faction of LI, which includes former ABS-CBN chairman Eugenio Lopez III, has called for Piki Lopez’s removal from the helm of the family empire, citing a “loss of trust and confidence,” particularly in relation to FGen’s recent deals containing alleged “poison pills” collectively worth around P24 billion.

“It was because of these events that we collectively decided that Piki should no longer serve as president of Lopez, Inc. To be clear, he will remain a board member — just not as president. Our only motive has been to do the right thing. It has never been to rob any one individual of their future or reputation,” the majority faction said in a 27 April statement.

The SEC exemption allows FPH’s current board—which includes Piki Lopez—to remain in place for the time being. FPH is scheduled to hold its stockholders’ meeting on 27 July, moved from the original 28 May date amid the family’s internal dispute.

For its part, FGen has previously reiterated its support for Piki Lopez’s leadership.