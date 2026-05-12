PHIVOLCS records 13 quakes, keeps Taal at Alert Level 1

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has maintained Taal Volcano under Alert Level 1 after recording 13 volcanic earthquakes and five volcanic tremors lasting one to three minutes over the past 24 hours.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, PHIVOLCS-Taal Volcano Observatory resident volcanologist Paolo Reniva confirmed the recent volcanic activity at Taal.

“There are recorded volcanic earthquakes [in Taal] and it is maintained at Alert Level 1 status,” he said in a Viber message on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the recent volcanic activity, Reniva said no felt events were recorded on the volcanic island.

“Yes, no felt events [happened],” he said.

PHIVOLCS’ latest 24-hour monitoring report, covering 12 a.m. on 11 May to 12 a.m. on 12 May, indicated that Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 1, which signifies low-level volcanic unrest and minor activity.