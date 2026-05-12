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PHIVOLCS records 13 quakes, keeps Taal at Alert Level 1

TAAL Volcano looms in the background as the Philippine Coast Guard conducts search and recovery operations off Laurel, Batangas — where the remains of the missing sabungeros were allegedly dumped. A tarped banca and an ROV assist divers facing poor visibility and harsh underwater conditions.
TAAL Volcano looms in the background as the Philippine Coast Guard conducts search and recovery operations off Laurel, Batangas — where the remains of the missing sabungeros were allegedly dumped. A tarped banca and an ROV assist divers facing poor visibility and harsh underwater conditions.Photograph by toto lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has maintained Taal Volcano under Alert Level 1 after recording 13 volcanic earthquakes and five volcanic tremors lasting one to three minutes over the past 24 hours.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, PHIVOLCS-Taal Volcano Observatory resident volcanologist Paolo Reniva confirmed the recent volcanic activity at Taal.

“There are recorded volcanic earthquakes [in Taal] and it is maintained at Alert Level 1 status,” he said in a Viber message on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the recent volcanic activity, Reniva said no felt events were recorded on the volcanic island.

“Yes, no felt events [happened],” he said.

PHIVOLCS’ latest 24-hour monitoring report, covering 12 a.m. on 11 May to 12 a.m. on 12 May, indicated that Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 1, which signifies low-level volcanic unrest and minor activity.

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