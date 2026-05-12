Philippines blocks Greece livestock imports

The restriction covers live swine, cattle, untreated milk, skeletal muscle meat, and other products considered at risk of carrying the virus. However, certain processed goods classified as “safe commodities” under international standards may still be allowed entry subject to strict conditions.

Shipments that were already in transit before the circular took effect may still enter the country if the animals were slaughtered or products were produced on or before 28 February and comply with quarantine requirements.

Non-compliant shipments will either be confiscated or handled based on existing quarantine and importation regulations.

Tiu Laurel said the temporary restriction was necessary to prevent the entry of transboundary animal diseases that could threaten food supply and the domestic livestock industry.

“This circular is a critical and proactive step to shield our country from the potentially devastating effects of foot-and-mouth disease. By enforcing a temporary ban and tightening import controls, we aim to protect the health of our livestock, ensure food security, and preserve the stability of our agricultural economy,” Tiu Laurel said.

The agriculture chief added that the measure supports the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen border controls and disease monitoring amid rising global animal health concerns.

The DA said it would continue reviewing the restriction depending on developments in Greece and updates from international animal health authorities.