Gov’t bans Greece animal imports after FMD outbreak

The DA banned the entry of products such as skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk to prevent the highly contagious animal disease from reaching the Philippines. The agency also suspended the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for affected commodities and tightened inspections at all ports of entry.

Tiu Laurel said Tuesday the restrictions aim to protect the country’s livestock industry, food security, and public health from the risks posed by FMD.

“This circular is a critical and proactive step to shield our country from the potentially devastating effects of foot-and-mouth disease. By enforcing a temporary ban and tightening import controls, we aim to protect the health of our livestock, ensure food security, and preserve the stability of our agricultural economy,” he said.

The DA, however, may still allow certain processed goods classified as “safe commodities” under international standards to enter the country under strict conditions.

The agency may also allow shipments already in transit before the circular took effect to enter the country, provided the animals were slaughtered, or the products were produced on or before February 28 and comply with existing import guidelines. Authorities will confiscate or dispose of non-compliant shipments under existing regulations.

To protect the country’s animal industry, the DA said it will continue to regularly review the import restrictions based on global disease developments.