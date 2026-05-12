Nvidia chief to graduates: ‘This is your time’

“You are entering the world at an extraordinary moment,” Huang said. “A new industry is being born. A new era of science and discovery is beginning.”

Huang compared today’s graduates to workers who entered the industry during the early days of the personal computer revolution, arguing that the current transformation could have an even broader impact.

“But what is about to happen now is bigger than anything before,” he said. “Because intelligence is foundational to every industry, every industry will change.”

The Nvidia chief also described artificial intelligence as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to rebuild industrial capacity and reshape the economy.