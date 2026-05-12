Nvidia chief to graduates: ‘This is your time’

Jensen Huang told graduates at Carnegie Mellon University that they are entering the workforce during one of the most transformative periods in technology history as industries rapidly evolve alongside artificial intelligence.
Speaking during Carnegie Mellon’s 128th commencement ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Nvidia founder and chief executive officer described the current moment as the beginning of a new technological and industrial era.
“You are entering the world at an extraordinary moment,” Huang said. “A new industry is being born. A new era of science and discovery is beginning.”
Huang compared today’s graduates to workers who entered the industry during the early days of the personal computer revolution, arguing that the current transformation could have an even broader impact.
“But what is about to happen now is bigger than anything before,” he said. “Because intelligence is foundational to every industry, every industry will change.”
The Nvidia chief also described artificial intelligence as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to rebuild industrial capacity and reshape the economy.
“This is your time,” Huang said. “AI is not just creating a new computing industry. It is creating a new industrial era.”
While acknowledging concerns surrounding rapid technological shifts, Huang urged graduates, policymakers, and engineers to approach emerging technologies responsibly.
“The responsibility of our generation is not only to advance AI — but to advance it wisely,” he said.
Huang also highlighted Carnegie Mellon’s historic contributions to artificial intelligence and robotics research, calling the university “one of the true birthplaces of artificial intelligence and robotics.”
The commencement ceremony also saw Huang receive an honorary Doctor of Science and Technology degree from Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian.