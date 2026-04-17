Ayala Land opens Arca South transport hub in Taguig

Ayala Land has opened the Arca South Transport Terminal, a new public transport hub aimed at improving mobility and connectivity across Metro Manila.
Located along Arca Boulevard, the terminal is directly linked to Ayala Malls Arca South and the newly launched Arca Main Street, allowing commuters to move seamlessly between transport, commercial areas and workplaces. The facility is operated by Interlux Corporation.
The terminal accommodates buses, jeepneys, AUVs and tricycles, helping organize traffic flow and ease daily commutes. Routes connect Arca South to key areas such as Bonifacio Global City, Makati, Alabang, Pasay and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.
Designed for convenience, the facility includes retail kiosks, food outlets, PWD-accessible restrooms and a lactation room to support inclusive commuting.
The opening coincides with the launch of Arca Main Street, a 26,000-square-meter pedestrian corridor linking major destinations within the estate, including retail areas, open spaces and residential communities.
Future developments include the planned Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange and connections to the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, which are expected to further enhance regional accessibility.
Ayala Land said the developments support Arca South’s growth as a mixed-use district, with residential, commercial and institutional projects continuing to expand in the area.