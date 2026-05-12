Mid-income buyers keep property market moving

“Mid-income housing continues to demonstrate resilience, as demand in this segment is anchored on end-user needs rather than market timing or speculative activity,” industry observers said.

Analysts said buyers in the lower to upper middle-income brackets continue to drive consistent absorption rates, with purchases more closely tied to long-term occupancy instead of investment-driven activity.

“What we’re seeing is a shift from investment-driven purchases to end-user demand, which tends to result in more sustainable and occupied developments,” analysts noted.

Developers are responding by maintaining or expanding pipelines within the segment. Empire East is among the firms continuing to focus on build-and-sell projects aimed at accessible communities while incorporating amenities typically associated with higher-end developments.

Market watchers said occupancy trends in completed projects suggest stronger alignment between housing supply and actual residential demand, with more units transitioning into active use instead of remaining idle.

“Developers focused on the mid-income segment appear to be benefiting from this shift, as their projects align more closely with current buyer behavior,” analysts added.

Industry observers also noted that the segment continues to play a significant role in sustaining activity in the property sector despite broader macroeconomic pressures, with developers expected to further prioritize projects catering to stable, end-user demand in the near to medium term.