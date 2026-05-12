LeBron, Lakers face gloomy future after playoff exit

But James’ 24 points and 12 rebounds were in vain as the Thunder kept their nerve to hold off a spirited second-half fightback by the Lakers.

All eyes are now on James to see whether the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 22-time NBA All-Star will decide whether to prolong his glittering career.

James, who joined the Lakers in 2018 from Cleveland, will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and can listen to offers if he decides to keep playing.

Speculation has swirled over what James — who has repeatedly said he wants to play on a team capable of challenging for championships — will decide to do.

Some reports have indicated he is ready to extend with the Lakers, while others have suggested that he may consider heading elsewhere or decide to retire from the sport altogether.