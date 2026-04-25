Lakers put Rockets on brink

He couldn’t get a potential game-winner to drop at the buzzer, but added a steal and a block in a frantic overtime as the Lakers pushed the Rockets to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

No NBA team has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

“It was just a gutty win for us,” said James, who added 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and wasn’t the only player gasping by the end of overtime.

The Lakers will have a chance to close out the series in Houston on Sunday, a position many doubted they would be in with league-leading scorer Luka Doncic and teammate Austin Reaves sidelined by injury.

With Doncic and Reaves absent, James said, the Lakers “don’t have the luxury of being passive or being complacent.