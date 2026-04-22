JFC secures first green store certification

Unlike traditional certifications, the LEED O+M standard measures actual outcomes, including energy use, water efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, signaling a shift toward more accountable sustainability practices.

“Sustainability is not treated as a separate program,” said Jollibee Philippines president Fernando Yu Jr. “It is built into how we design, build, and operate every store so we can continue bringing joy to Filipino families while caring for the future.”

The Tuguegarao branch, opened in late 2024, serves as a test case for the company’s broader sustainability push. It is equipped with rooftop solar panels that can reduce reliance on grid electricity by up to 30 percent, alongside energy-saving features such as LED lighting, high-efficiency motors, and heat-reducing window films.

Water management systems have also been integrated into the facility, including rainwater collection and wastewater treatment, allowing the store to recycle water for operational use.

The initiative comes as businesses face rising power costs and increasing expectations from investors to meet environmental, social, and governance standards. By focusing on operational efficiency, Jollibee is aiming to manage long-term costs while strengthening its sustainability credentials.

The company said the Tuguegarao site will serve as a model for future stores, with similar technologies expected to be introduced across its network.

