Inflation pressures families as grocery budgets shrink

While ordinary consumers cannot control inflation, they can control how they plan, spend, and manage their household budget.

Planning before shopping

Financial experts recommend creating a five- to seven-day meal plan before going to the grocery store. Planning meals ahead helps families avoid unnecessary purchases, reduce impulse buying, and make better use of ingredients.

Simple meals using rice, vegetables, eggs, chicken, fish, and pantry staples can help stretch a limited budget. Families should also check what they already have at home before shopping to avoid buying duplicate items.

Prioritizing essential items

Consumers are advised to focus first on basic needs such as rice, protein, vegetables, dairy products, and household supplies before spending on nonessential items.

A sample P5,000 weekly grocery allocation for a family may include:

• P1,200 for rice

• P1,200 for meat, fish, and chicken

• P800 for vegetables and fruits

• P600 for eggs, bread, and milk

• P500 for pantry staples

• P400 for household supplies

• P300 for snacks and miscellaneous items

Budgeting does not mean doing away with enjoyment completely. It means learning how to balance wants and needs responsibly.

Avoiding impulse spending

Experts encourage consumers to shop with a prepared grocery list and a fixed spending limit. Impulse purchases are one of the common reasons families exceed their grocery budget.

Stores are designed to encourage extra spending through promos, product displays, and attractive packaging. Before placing an item in the cart, consumers should ask: “Do we really need this?”

Maximizing every purchase

Buying ingredients that can be used for several meals is another practical way to stretch the budget.

For example, a whole chicken can be used for soup, fried meals, sandwiches, and fried rice. Ground meat and vegetables can be repurposed into different dishes throughout the week.

The goal is just not to buy more food, but to maximize the value of every peso spent.

Reducing food waste

Food waste also adds to household expenses. Leftover rice, vegetables, and meat can be turned into new meals instead of being thrown away. Checking the refrigerator and pantry before shopping helps reduce spoiled ingredients and unnecessary purchases.

Lifestyle spending under pressure

Inflation not only affects prices; it reveals unhealthy spending habits. Frequent food deliveries, impulse online shopping, expensive coffee, and unused subscriptions can quietly drain a family budget.

Small rewards and conveniences are not wrong, but they must be managed with moderation and awareness.

Maintaining financial discipline

Despite the rising prices, families can still protect their finances through planning, discipline, and wiser decisions.

As household costs continue to rise, proper budgeting and intentional spending are becoming more important for long-term financial security. Chink Positive!

(Chinkee Tan helps Filipinos build the right money mindset through practical and faith-filled financial principles. Follow Chinkee Tan on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for more tips.)