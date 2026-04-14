Budgeting when everyday prices keep increasing

Many people think budgeting only matters when prices stay the same.

But budgeting becomes more important when prices keep rising. When food, utilities, and transportation cost more, it becomes harder to make your money last. That is why this is the time to adjust your budget.

I remember speaking with a mother after one of my talks. She said, “We are not spending on luxury. But every week, our budget feels smaller.” That is true for many families today. Sometimes the problem is not overspending. Sometimes prices go up, but the budget stays the same. That is why we need to plan better and act earlier.