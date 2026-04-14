Budgeting when everyday prices keep increasing

Many people think budgeting only matters when prices stay the same.
But budgeting becomes more important when prices keep rising. When food, utilities, and transportation cost more, it becomes harder to make your money last. That is why this is the time to adjust your budget.
I remember speaking with a mother after one of my talks. She said, “We are not spending on luxury. But every week, our budget feels smaller.” That is true for many families today. Sometimes the problem is not overspending. Sometimes prices go up, but the budget stays the same. That is why we need to plan better and act earlier.
Here’s what you can do.
1. Accept that your old budget may no longer work
The budget you used before may not work today. If groceries, fuel, dining out, tuition, and utilities are more expensive now, your budget must adjust. Do not force old numbers to fit your current lifestyle. Build a fresh budget based on real, updated expenses.
2. Separate needs from extras
When prices go up, every peso has a job. Divide your spending into three groups:
1. Needs: groceries, utilities, tuition, rent or mortgage, insurance, medical
2. Flexible expenses: dining out, coffee, subscriptions, shopping, ride-hailing
3. Things that can wait: gadget upgrades, luxury items, impulse purchases
Dining out usually sits here. It feels normal, but it is still optional. This helps you protect what matters first.
3. Set clear grocery and dining limits
Do not just list items. Set spending limits.
Example:
1. P4,000 to P6,000 for weekly groceries
2. P2,000 to P3,000 for meat and protein
3. P1,500 for fruits and vegetables
4. P1,000 for household items
5. P2,000 to P4,000 for dining out per week
When you cap dining out, you stay in control without feeling restricted.
4. Watch your transportation spending
Transportation is a silent budget killer. Track your fuel, parking, toll fees, and ride-hailing.
Ask yourself:
1. Are all these trips needed?
2. Can errands be combined?
3. Can some meetings be done online?
Convenience costs money. Be intentional.
5. Budget weekly and build a buffer
Monthly budgets hide problems. Weekly budgets expose them early. Divide your money per week for:
1. Groceries
2. Dining out
3. Transportation
4. Household expenses
5. Savings
Also, build a buffer. Even P500 to P1,000 weekly adds protection against rising costs.
6. Reduce waste and keep saving
Before cutting your lifestyle, cut waste first.
Check:
1. Are groceries expiring unused?
2. Are you eating out of habit, not intention?
3. Are you paying for subscriptions you do not use?
4. Are small daily expenses stacking up?
And do not stop saving. P50 a day is still P1,500 a month. P5,000 a month is P60,000 a year. Progress is still progress.
Prices will keep rising. That part is out of your control. What you control is your behavior. You do not need to eliminate dining out. You need to control it.
In line with this, I’m hosting a session on 25 April, Saturday at 1 p.m. at VMall, San Juan City to help you increase your income and stay ahead of rising costs. To learn more https://hoff.ph/breakfree.